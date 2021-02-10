Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 349 call options.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $369.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

