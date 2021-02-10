BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY remained flat at $$26.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 113,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

