Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

