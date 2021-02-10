Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

