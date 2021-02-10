Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 295,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,955,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.40.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $151,278. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

