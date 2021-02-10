Bailard Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

