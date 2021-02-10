Bailard Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

