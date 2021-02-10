Bailard Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

