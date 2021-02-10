Bailard Inc. Invests $873,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

