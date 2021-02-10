Bailard Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.