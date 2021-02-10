Bailard Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Globant by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $222.66 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $230.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average is $190.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.