Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 12.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.85. 156,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.50 and its 200-day moving average is $181.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $206.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

