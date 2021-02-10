Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of BP by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BP by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 1,144,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,542,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

