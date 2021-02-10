Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 7,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,930. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

