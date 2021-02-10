Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. 8,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,461. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.