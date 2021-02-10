Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.52. 43,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.