Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. 2,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

