Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,754. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

