Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.57. 417,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.