Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,103 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $11.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $790.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.