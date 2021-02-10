Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,332 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $393.27. 30,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

