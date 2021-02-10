Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 646,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 27,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,857. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.