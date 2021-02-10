Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,343. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

