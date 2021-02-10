Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

XNTK traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.82. 28,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $157.31.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

