Banano (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,513.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Banano has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $50,513.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00051612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00281359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00058585 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.16 or 0.01130864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00129517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006292 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,256,763 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

