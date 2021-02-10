Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

