Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

