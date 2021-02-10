Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Bancorp 34 has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

