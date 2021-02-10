Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $287.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.