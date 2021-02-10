Bank of America Downgrades DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to Neutral

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DITHF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.06 on Monday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

