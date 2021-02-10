Barclays Increases boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 530

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

Get boohoo group plc (BOO.L) alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 358.83 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. boohoo group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.