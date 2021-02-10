Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

