Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.31

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Barloworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

