Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Tops $11.01 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00271348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00124196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00088116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00202729 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 15,976,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,316,180 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

