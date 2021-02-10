Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.03

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 166635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15.

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

