Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.16.

BECN stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 467,755 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,967,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $9,649,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

