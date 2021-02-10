Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 425

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley plc (BEZ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock opened at GBX 371.80 ($4.86) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.61. Beazley plc has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

