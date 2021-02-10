Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.92.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

