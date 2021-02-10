Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $103,095,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $48,956,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,203,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

