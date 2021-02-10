Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

