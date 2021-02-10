Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,493 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.