Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Belden also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.85.

BDC stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,877. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

