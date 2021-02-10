Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS.

NYSE:BDC opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.85.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

