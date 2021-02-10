Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 15th

Benessere Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 15th. Benessere Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BENEU opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.27.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.