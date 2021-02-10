Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 602,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,317. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $33,573.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

