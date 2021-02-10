Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 602,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 370,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,573.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Beyond Air by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.