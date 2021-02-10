Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) Given a €24.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.88 ($31.62).

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) stock opened at €30.60 ($36.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bilfinger SE has a 12 month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 12 month high of €35.32 ($41.55).

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

