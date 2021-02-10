Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.18. 756,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 278,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

