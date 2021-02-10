Bio-Techne Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of TECH traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.70. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,401. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $399.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.74 and a 200 day moving average of $289.04.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

