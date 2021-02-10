Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ BASI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

